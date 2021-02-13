HWY34 RV Launches ‘Explore More’ Quarterly Photo Contest

Locally-owned and operated full-service RV Sales & Service center HWY34 RV encourages consumers to participate in its quarterly ‘Explore More’ photo contest for a chance to win a $250 in-store credit.

The contest involves individuals submitting their favorite camping photos. The contest accepts submissions through three platforms throughout the year, including a website form, Facebook, and Instagram.

Each quarter, one winner will be selected and awarded a $250 in-store credit to HWY34 RV with no cash value. Winners will be notified by email or directly on Facebook or Instagram.

How to Enter the contest on Instagram is as follows:

Follow HWY34 RV on Instagram (@HWY34RV)

Post the Camping Photos on Instagram

Tag the @HWY34RV Instagram Profile or Use the Hashtag #HWY34RV in the Post

How to Enter the contest on Facebook is as follows:

Follow HWY34 RV on Facebook

Post the Camping Photos on Facebook

Tag the @HWY34RV Facebook Profile in the Photo or Post

For more information regarding the ‘Explore More’ quarterly photo contest, including where to submit entries through HWY34 RC’s website, visit: www.hwy34rv.com/explore-more-win-250