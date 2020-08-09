Input from Public for Comprehensive Plan for Weld County Moves Online

Weld County is taking its public information-gathering campaign online now to ensure the safety of its communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County’s initial plan was to go out into the communities and solicit public input regarding growth within the county when the campaign launched in January. Additionally, the County aimed to attend town festivals over the course of the summer and continue gathering input from residents however, COVID-19 altered all of that.

The initial public outreach campaign occurred at the Colorado Farm Show and gathered more than 130 surveys from residents and Weld County landowners from Stoneham and Mead to Lochbuie and Ault. The county is now encouraging residents and landowners to take a two-minute survey to share their thoughts on the future of growth in Weld County which they will use to update their comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan focuses on building and development, but the County is also updating its transportation plan. The survey link has been made available on the County’s website from Monday, August 3 through Friday, August 28.

Further information regarding the update process and dates for public comment at the Planning Commission Meeting and Board of Commissioner Meetings is also on the website.

For more information regarding Weld County’s current comprehensive plan, visit: https://library.municode.com/co/weld_county/codes/charter_and_county_code?nodeId=CH22COPL or visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/public_works/transportation_planning/2045_transportation_plan to view the County’s transportation plan.