Input from Public Sought on Draft Housing Plan Strategies

The City of Fort Collins is asking for public feedback on a draft set of prioritized strategies they released that will be included in the City’s upcoming Housing Strategic Plan.

The strategies consist of a set of actions the City can take in order to address a multitude of housing issues within Fort Collins. ┬áThe Housing Strategic Plan will work to guide the City’s housing policy and produce a framework for investments within the housing system.

The current update will address the entire housing spectrum of needs within the community as previous plans focused on designated affordable housing. The draft vision reflects that everyone has stable and healthy housing they can afford.

The Housing Strategic Plan has been informed and supported by public engagement, dialogue and capacity-building through the Home2Health project. A full draft of the Housing Strategic Plan will be released on Wednesday, January 13 on the city’s website.

City staff will return to a Council work session on Tuesday, January 26 to review privatization and implementation of the Housing Strategic Plan. City Council will be given the plan on Tuesday, February 16 for consideration of adoption.

For more information regarding updates on the Housing Strategic Plan and the Home2Health project, visit: ourcity.fcgov.com/Home2Health