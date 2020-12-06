Input Sought by CDOT for Designs to US 34 Intersections at 35th and 47th Avenues in Virtual Meeting

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting Wednesday, December 9, from 6 pm to 7 pm to hear the communities thought on designs for improvements to the US 34 intersection at 35th and 47th Avenues in Greeley.

Alternative designs for both intersections plan to improve safety, reduce congestion, and improve mobility as travel demand is increasing and local government is growing. The virtual public meeting will feature representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the City of Greeley, and the project team.

The presentation at the meeting will provide background information on the project as well as the preferred alternatives. This meeting will provide a great opportunity for the community to share their thoughts and priorities with the project team.

There will be a recording of the meeting posted to the project website in addition to a frequently asked questions document following the meeting. Three interchange design alternatives have been reviewed for each intersection and were presented in detail at the first public meeting, which took place in August.

The preferred design for each intersection will be presented at the virtual public meeting. The preferred design alternative for US 34 at 35th is the partial-diamond loop, which involves a bridge carrying US 34 traffic over 35th Avenue with drivers able to use ramps to access the freeway.

The 28th Street intersection will have a 3/4 movement that will eliminate westbound left turns with partial signalization for northbound and southbound traffic. It has been rated highly for safety and multimodal accommodations.

The preferred design alternative for US 34 at 47th is the diverging diamond interchange (DDI), which involves an innovative interchange design that works to reduce crashes and congestion. A bridge will carry US 34 traffic over 47th Avenue, with drivers access the freeway from 47th by utilizing ramps.

Drivers will not need to turn left across traffic, and free-flowing left turns onto US 34 access ramps will nearly double the number of vehicles able to move through the interchange and onto US 34.

For more information regarding the virtual public meeting, including registration, visit: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us34designstudy or to share thoughts on the designs, call 970-616-4008