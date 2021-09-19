Is a 5K race too much for you? How about a 0.5K race?!

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Don’t miss the 2nd annual Wellington Fun Run 0.5K scheduled for October 9, 2021. That’s right, point-5K! So it’s more like three blocks!

“We are stoked to bring this fun, family-friendly event back to the Wellington community. We hope to see folks of all ages there to help us raise funds for the Wellington Main Streets Program,” shares Tara Neckel, co-owner of Old Colorado Brewing Company.

The race starts at 11 am. Tickets are $30 for Adults, $5 for youth age 12-20, and youth 11 or younger enter for free. Tickets include an entry into the race, one drink ticket for a beer or non-alcoholic beverage, and a 0.5K finisher’s medal. This event is rescheduled from the April 2020 pandemic cancelation, so if you purchased tickets, they are usable for this event. Email info@oldcoloradobrewing.com with questions. The deadline for tickets is October 8, and you can order them on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellington-fun-run-05k-2021-tickets-163901099601.

This fundraising event, scheduled for 9 am to 12 pm, starts and finishes at Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn, 3803 West Cleveland Avenue in downtown Wellington. All ages are encouraged to attend, and friendly dogs are welcome. Attendees can crawl, walk, mosey, hop, stroll, wheel, trot, or run their way to the finish line, whatever gets you there! The Poudre Poms will be there to cheer you on.

Kallie Cooper, Executive Director of the Wellington CO Main Streets Program, says, “THANK YOU for supporting our program by purchasing your ticket to the 2021 0.5K Fun Run!” Proceeds from this year’s event will help the program fund the road closure for Trick or Treat Down Main Street and direct funds towards matching dollars for the Main Street: Open for Business Facade and Energy Efficiency Improvement Grant.

The Wellington Main Streets Program is a 501c(3) nonprofit with passionate citizens who champion community collaboration to enhance and promote downtown Wellington. By partnering with organizations and leaders at the local, state, and national level, our program protects the historic character of downtown and promotes shared prosperity. To learn more about the Main Street Program, please visit https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/ and follow @WellingtonMainStreet on social media.

Huge thanks to Presenting Sponsors Old Colorado Brewing Company, Sarah B in Stitches, and Avuncular Bob’s at the T-Bar Inn, and special thanks to the committee putting on this event. Follow the event on Facebook for updates. Old Colorado Brewing Company is hosting an after-party in their taproom at 3700 W. Cleveland Ave in downtown Wellington.

If a complete 5K feels like too much for you, sign up for this 0.5K! Bring the whole family to this event that is far heavier on the ‘fun’ than on the ‘run.’