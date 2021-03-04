KidsPak to Hold 5th Annual Food Drive

Weekend hunger-relief program KidsPak will host their 5th annual KidsPak Food Drive from Friday, March 5 to Thursday, March 18 at Hays Market in Berthoud.

KidsPak works to directly assist an estimated 750 students every week within the Thompsan School District, providing a total of 14,906 students with free/reduced lunches last year. The Loveland Safeway and King Soopers stores will hold food drives from Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28.

KidsPak provided 18,600 bags of food during the 2019 school year which is equivalent of 93,000 meals. The program provided 27,508 bags of food equaling 184,000 meals last year.

The KidsPak Food Drive of last year collected 38,000 pounds of food as they saw their numbers soar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to provide food bags to students throughout summer months. KidsPak is hoping that friends, families and employees will inform each other of the food drive so that those facing food insecurity issues within the community can receive the help they need.

For more information regarding the 5th annual KidsPak Food Drive, visit: www.lovelandrotarykidspak.org or call their Food Drive Captain Betsy Elliot at 720-998-4893