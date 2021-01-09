Larimer County Elected Officials to be Sworn In

January 9, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
Larimer County Logo

A total of three Larimer County elected officials will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 am to begin their new terms.

The three Larimer County elected officials being sworn in to begin their new terms are Larimer County Commissioner Kristen Stephens, District 2, Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduk-McNally, District 3, and Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin, 8th Judicial District. 8th Judicial District Judge Susan Blanco will administer the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place virtually with no reception as a result of COVID-19 guidelines. The ceremony can be viewed online through Larimer County’s YouTube channel listed below.

For more information regarding Larimer County, visit: https://www.larimer.org or to view the swearing-in ceremony, visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/LarimerCounty

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Weekend Food Trucks - Thurs, 1/7 - Sat, 1/9

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 3 days ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 3 months ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 3 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply