Larimer County Farmer’s Alliance Announce Next Meeting, Land Use Code Update and Leadership Opportunities

The Larimer County Farmer’s Alliance will hold its next meeting online through Zoom Monday, October 12 at 5 pm and in person at 3992 Michaud Lane, Fort Collins CO 80521.

The meeting is open to the public and will also feature the Larimer County Famer’s Alliance (LCFA) Rocky Mountain Farmers Union County Convention. Those interested in attending the meeting can join in person or virtually from wherever they please.

There is also a Land Use Code open house on Thursday, October 22 that the LCFA will attend to find out whether or not their recommendations from the Working Group have been taken into consideration. All are encouraged to attend the open house and voice their opinion on the process.

LCFA also has 13 delegate seats in addition to alternates for the RMFU Convention taking place Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21. Those interested in signing up to be a delegate can do so either in-person in Greeley or virtually.

Those who sign up to be a delegate will commit to attending both full days of the Convention and at least one zoom meeting prior to the convention in order to get ready for discussing policies. Additionally, potential delegates are required to be a member of RMFU in order to participate. Delegates will be voted upon at the meeting on Monday, October 12.

LCFA is also looking to send one experienced chapter member and one new chapter member to the Young Farmer’s Coalition National Leadership Convergence taking place Monday, November 9 through Thursday, November 12. The deadline to register for the Convergence is Thursday, October 15.