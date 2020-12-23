Larimer County Level Up Program Approved

Larimer County’s “5 star” certified business variance program known as the Level Up Program was approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Office today, Wednesday, December 23 at 12:47 pm.

This approval now allows businesses Larimer County to apply for and upon approval, inspection and certification, operate at the capacities one level above the overall county position on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial. Larimer County is currently in level red which may cause Level Up certified businesses to open at level orange capacity levels on the dial.

“We are thrilled that CDPHE, the Larimer County Commissioners and the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) provided this opportunity for business to reopen safely,” said Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President of the Fort Collins Area Chamber. “This could make the difference between survival and closure for so many of our business partners,” Ann said.

A total of 40 businesses have successfully completed their pre-applications and were undergoing inspections today and will receive approval to operate later this afternoon. An additional 20 businesses are currently scheduled for review and inspection next week.

The Level Up Administrative Committee is made up of representatives from the LCDHE, the Loveland and Fort Collins Area Chambers of Commerce, the Cities of Loveland and Fort Collins, Towns of Estes Park, Windsor, Berthoud and Wellington who have all been working with local businesses to develop and implement this program. A list of Level Up participants will be maintained on NoCo Recovers website listed below.

Steps for businesses when going through the Application Process for the Level Up Program are as follows:

Complete the online application at https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/level-program This application requires a COVID-19 Prevention Plan and Outbreak Plan for each business and/or business location. The LCDHE will review applications and initiate inspections

The Level Up Administrative Review Committee then reviews and certifies the business contingent upon a successful on-site inspection

On-site inspection and certification by Public Health Representative LCDHE will make every effort to review applications and inspect facilities but likely won’t get through them all before the holidays. LCDPHE will begin reviewing and scheduling inspections again on Monday, December 28.



The Level Up Program is contingent upon keeping Larimer County COVID-19 numbers at a two-week sustained decline in cases, positivity percentage and hospitalizations. The community is being encouraged to continue doing their part and help keep Northern Colorado open.

“We appreciate the incredible work of our local Health Department staff and our partners to make this happen,” said Ann.

For more information regarding the Level Up Pilot Program, including updates, visit: NoCoRecovers.com