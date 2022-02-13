Larimer County Natural Resources Announces $21,419 in Small Grants to Support Community Projects

Sproutin Up. Photo by Anne Genson.

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is proud to announce $21,419 in grants to support eight community and neighborhood projects that help educate and connect people to the land. The awards were given to a wide range of organizations across Larimer County through the LCDNR’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. To-date, Larimer County has awarded $369,354 for 222 community and neighborhood projects.

The 2022 grantees, projects, amounts and locations include:

  • Loveland Youth Gardeners, Solar Demo Plot, $2,920, Loveland
  • Neighbor to Neighbor, Garden Expansion & Irrigation Project, $3,000, Fort Collins
  • Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, No-Charge Community Wildlife Education and Humane Solutions Classes, $1,817, Northern Colorado
  • Northern Colorado, Rocky Mountain Wild, Community Bat Monitoring in Larimer County, $2,861, Northern Colorado
  • Northern Colorado, Terry Lake Recreation Association, Terry Point Erosion Control & Education Project, $2,856, Fort Collins
  • Trappers Point Homeowner’s Association, Trappers Point Wildlife Restoration Area, $1,965.50, Fort Collins
  • Waterglen Owners Association, Trees for Birds, $2,999.50, Fort Collins
  • YMCA of the Rockies, Enger Family Nature Trail, $3,000, Estes Park

Small Grants for Community Partnering is an initiative of Larimer County Natural Resources to disperse a portion of Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax dollars for projects that:

  • Enhance natural areas
  • Create public linkages with existing open lands and parks
  • Offer opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation
  • Provide opportunities for people to connect with the land through agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas
  • Develop new research on Larimer County open spaces

For more information about the program, visit larimer.org/small-grants or call (970) 619-4569.

Georgetown Townhomes. Photo Lane Brugman.

