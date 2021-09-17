Legacy Quilt and Fabric Arts Show to Benefit Historic Buckeye School

Sue Wilcox

Buckeye Community Club



Historic Buckeye School will host a “Legacy Quilt and Fabric Arts Show” 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26. Admission is free but masks are required inside the school.

In addition to displays of quilts and other fabric arts, events include a Silent Auction on Saturday, a Barn (yard) Sale, Weaver Karen Kinyon of KKD Llamas, Les’s BBQ and Smokehouse, Jim Flowers Memorial Antique Tractor Show and Cornhole Games.

In 2008 the Buckeye School was placed on the National and Colorado Registers of Historic Places. Thanks to a series of grants, fundraisers like the Quilt Show, funds from the Club, and untold volunteer hours, Buckeye School now has a handicap-accessible ramp (2010), a new roof and rain gutters (2013), a handicap-accessible restroom (2014), a fresh coat of paint (2019), electrical wiring updates, plus new steps to the southeast door (2020). Fencing was added to enclose shade trees, the playground, a swing set, and picnic tables for lovely summer potlucks.

Looking to Buckeye School’s 100th birthday in 2025, and with funds received from this year’s quilt show, the Club will seek another grant to refurbish the windows and screens and perhaps refinish the concrete floor in the basement. Help support this historic treasure by attending the “Legacy Quilt and Fabric Arts Show” at the Buckeye School at 935 West County Road 80, Wellington. For more information, call: 970-568-7567.