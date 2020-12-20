Local Community Organizations Join Forces to Support Those in Need of Rent Assistance

A collaborative of local community organizations is working together to provide additional staffing to support the influx of over 700 urgent rent assistance requests in December in addition to a $50,000 fundraising goal to keep families in their homes this holiday season.
Hundred of families across Larimer County are in need of urgent rent assistance this holiday season. Local housing resource nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor has distributed $2 million in rent assistance from a variety of sources to 2,500 households and expects to distribute an additional $2 million in the coming winter months.
“COVID’s impact on our community has catalyzed organizations to respond in a way that leverages each’s strength and area of expertise,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “Whether it be relationships with impacted families, knowledge of distribution processes or connection to local donors, the rise in demand has created an ‘all-in’ approach,” Deirdre said.
Ways community members can make a tax-deductible donation are as follows:
- Donate online to the Community Emergency & Response Fund at https://impact.uwaylc.org/ResponseFund
- Mail a check with “Eviction Prevention” in the memo line to United Way of Larimer County, Attn: Eviction Prevention, 525 W Oak Street, Suite 101, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eviction prevention requests spiked in late November with over 700 requests coming in within the first few weeks of December. Community organizations offered staff time to assist Neighbor-to-Neighbor with processing the overabundance of requests.
A group of collaborative partners including United Way of Larimer County, Homeward Alliance, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, The Matthews House, Project Self-Sufficiency, Interfaith Sanctuary and Accompaniment Coalition (ISSAC) of Northern Colorado and The Family Center/La Familia has come together for a temporary solution to process assistance request quickly.
“Thousands of households lost income and have struggled to recover due to not being able to return to service industry jobs,” said Kelly Evans, Executive Director of Neighbor-to-Neighbor. “We’re so grateful to our front line staff and to the community partners for joining in this critical community effort,” Kelly said.
For more information regarding Neighbor to Neighbor, visit: www.n2n.org or to learn more about United Way of Larimer County, visit: www.uwaylc.org
