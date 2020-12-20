Local Community Organizations Join Forces to Support Those in Need of Rent Assistance

A collaborative of local community organizations is working together to provide additional staffing to support the influx of over 700 urgent rent assistance requests in December in addition to a $50,000 fundraising goal to keep families in their homes this holiday season.

Hundred of families across Larimer County are in need of urgent rent assistance this holiday season. Local housing resource nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor has distributed $2 million in rent assistance from a variety of sources to 2,500 households and expects to distribute an additional $2 million in the coming winter months.

“COVID’s impact on our community has catalyzed organizations to respond in a way that leverages each’s strength and area of expertise,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “Whether it be relationships with impacted families, knowledge of distribution processes or connection to local donors, the rise in demand has created an ‘all-in’ approach,” Deirdre said.

Ways community members can make a tax-deductible donation are as follows: