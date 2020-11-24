Loveland Leads State in Residential Recycling for Fourth Consecutive Year

Loveland’s residents have attained Colorado’s top ranking for recyclers for the fourth year in a row directing a total of 60 percent of their solid waste away from the landfill.

This honor puts Loveland ahead of Boulder, ranked second place with a 51 percent residential recycling rate, with Louisville at 38 percent, Lafayette and Longmont at 36 percent, and Fort Collins at 28 percent. These rankings are annually compiled by statewide nonprofit and zero-waste advocacy group Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG) and one of the largest nonprofit recycling businesses, Eco-Cycle, which is based out of Boulder.

The two groups’ research results are contained in their annual publication titled “State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado.” This year’s report shows once again that Loveland has provided a statewide model as the state’s recycling rates have fallen from 17.2 percent last year to 15.9 percent this year.

The rate posted by Loveland residents has steadily varied between 60 percent and 61 percent for each of the last four years. The report noted that Loveland’s program had been recognized nationally as a model for its volume-based pricing for trash, creating a strong financial incentive for households to recycle more and produce less waste.

This year, the results were released during a Facebook Live online program that took place on Monday, November 16. Mayor Jacki Marsh and staff from Loveland Public Works, including Tyler Bandemer, Solid Waste Division Superintendent, were in attendance during the Facebook Live online program.

For more information regarding the City of Loveland’s residential recycling, visit: https://www.cityofloveland.org/Home/Components/News/News/6287/30