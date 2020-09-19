Loveland Veteran to Receive New Roof

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Kempkes will receive a new roof on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 am in Loveland from Peterich Custom Construction as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Roof Development Project comes as a partnership through Purple Heart Homes, aiming to give back to U.S. Military Veterans. Michael was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

Peterich Custom Construction is an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor working on showing gratitude and honoring veterans who served the country as well as the families who support them. The project was created and developed in 2016 and has provided over 200 military members with new roofs.

Owens Corning is donating the roofing materials from its Colorado location with Peterich Custom Construction donating labor for the installation of the new roof. This project will aid in supporting the local economy as well.

For more information regarding the Roof Deployment Project including how you can get involved, contact: roofdeployment@owenscorning.com