Mason Place Opens to Provide Solutions for Homelessness

Housing Catalyst has announced the completion of their newest housing development Mason Place designed for people with a disability who have been experiencing homelessness.

Residents have already begun moving into the building which is located at 3750 South Mason Street which is the former site of Midtown Arts Center. Housing Catalyst purchased the Midtown Arts Center in 2018 and transformed the site into a contemporary apartment community.

Mason Place provides a total of 60 affordable apartments in addition to concentrated support services for a highly vulnerable population in the community. This type of housing is known as “supportive housing” for its support services available on site and is being utilized nation-wide to aid in breaking cycles of homelessness.

“I was shocked when I got here, I can’t believe it,” said Walter, a retired railroad worker and resident who moved in after living on the streets and various shelters. “Everyone is so nice and I can’t believe I have a place to live and I don’t have to be on the streets,” said Walter. Residents that are moving into Mason Place have been referred through a coalition of agencies working with people experiencing homelessness within the community with the majority of the residents being between the ages of 55 to 70. Homeward Alliance has been at the forefront of the referral effort and is the primary service partner at this community providing two case managers onsite to support residents. Housing Catalyst has been working to address homelessness within the Fort Collins community for over twenty years with the completion of Mason Place being another step toward the city’s goal of ending homelessness.