Meridian Trust North Star Foundation hosts Flags for Heroes Fundraiser

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting a Flags for Heroes Fundraiser in observance of Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Flags were raised on Monday, November 9 at the Merdian Trust branch located in Wellington and will remain on display until Tuesday, November 17. Members of the community and organizations were invited to sponsor an American flag to honor their heroes.

“Meridian Trust is privileged to fly these flags in honor of the men and women they are dedicated to, and to support the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation,” said Merdian Trust Vice President Branch Manager, Nic Redavid. “Thank you to the sponsors of this event for making this beautiful demonstration happen here in Wellington,” Nic said.

For more information regarding The Merdian Trust North Star Foundation, visit: https://www.mymeridiantrust.com/north-star-foundation