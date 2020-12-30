Metropolitan Theatres Reopens MetroLux 14 Theatre and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Loveland

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation re-opened their two Loveland theatres, Tuesday, December 29, to provide moviegoers the opportunity to continue a holiday tradition of seeing a film on the big screen.

The MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra is one of the theatres reopening and is located at 6085 Sky Pond Drive in Loveland. The other reopening is MetroLux Dine-In Theatres, located at 285 E. 3rd Street in Downtown Loveland. The Scripted Bar & Kitchen found within the MetroLux Dine-In Theatres has also resumed in-dining service on Tuesday, December 29.

Guests who choose to dine at the restaurant will be given a 20% discount on their food and beverage orders, which are also offered for takeout and delivery orders through a multitude of services from GrubHub to Postmates and Doordash. Guest visiting the theatres will pick from a variety of new releases from Wonder Woman 1984 and News of the World to Promising Young Woman, Pinocchio, Monster Hunter, and many more.

Private Rentals are available at both theatres for up to a total of 20 guests. The Theatres are offering enhanced safety procedures following current local guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The theatre’s enhanced safety procedures are outlined as follows:

Theatre Experience Safety Procedures : The moviegoer will be alerted to what they can expect and experience when entering the theatre.

: The moviegoer will be alerted to what they can expect and experience when entering the theatre. Employee Safety Procedures : Guests will be advised of the plan to keep both employees and guests safe.

: Guests will be advised of the plan to keep both employees and guests safe. Food/Concessions Safety Procedures: Details the safety precautions taken for food service at the theatre.

Details the safety precautions taken for food service at the theatre. Dine-In Experience Safety Procedures: Specific to our MetroLux Dine-In Theatres, this measure explains our in-theatre dining service changes.

For more information regarding Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, including a full outline of their safety procedures regarding COVID-19, visit: www.metrotheatres.com