More than $400,000 Distributed to the Town of Wellington

The Town of Wellington has distributed a total of $438,709 to local businesses, nonprofits, and residents through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, aiming to reduce economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 40 organizations applied through the Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund, which ultimately resulted in them being awarded $349,353. The funding is not required to be paid back. It covers expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including payroll, HVAC updates, personal protective equipment, or any other adaptions needed to progress safely.

“With so many unknowns and physical limitations to what we could do during this time, the Board of Trustees felt it was immediately effective to empower organizations and individuals by infusing direct relief funding into the community,” said Mayor of Wellington Troy Hamman. “The resilience, adaptability, and grit shown in Wellington is truly what makes this Town such a special place,” Mayor Hamman said.

Residents of Wellington received $89,356 through the Utilities Relief Fund, impacting a total of 140 households. Applicants were eligible to receive up to $1,000 to pay utility bills such as electricity, water, gas, trash, and internet.

