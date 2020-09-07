Multiple Projects to Close Section of Prospect Road

A multitude of various projects will close Prospect Road beginning Tuesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 16 between Remington and Stover streets.

The projects that are contributing to the closure of Prospect Road include the resetting of traffic signals, replacement of a fire hydrant, relocation of multiple utilities, repair to artwork in the median, fencing and more. Additionally, this work will prepare for the future widening of sidewalks in the area.

The closure of Prospect Road will make way for all the work on these projects to be completed at the same time and reduce future disruptions. Furthermore, access to all businesses and residences will be maintained and commuters should plan for alternative routes.

For more information regarding road construction in Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/transportation/construction

