North Fort Collins Business Association and Poudre Fire Authority Donate Coats and Boots to Community

The North Forty Collins Business Association and local Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have teamed up to donate coats and boots to the Fort Collins community to keep kids warm.

Firefighters from the Local 1945 (PFA) partnered with Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation to provide a total of 288 coats to the community. 258 of the coats went directly to Poudre School District (PSD) schools with the other 30 going to Fort Collins organization Muheres De Colores who work to help people with low-income.

PFA Firefighter Andrew Morris stated that the mission of this coat drive was to provide warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need through the gift of a brand-new winter coat.

“Hopefully, these coats will offer both physical and emotional warmth and help our youth to a brighter future,” said Andrew. “As servants to our community, it was an honor and a privilege to be a part of giving to students in need,” Andrew said.

For more information regarding the North Forty Collins Business Association, visit: http://www.nfcba.org or to learn more about Poudre Fire Authority, visit: https://www.poudre-fire.org