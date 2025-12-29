Northern Colorado Water Issues Take Center Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-day Northglenn meeting brings farmers, ditch companies, and officials together around regional water challenges

Water supply, irrigation infrastructure, and long-term management challenges facing Northern Colorado will be in focus Jan. 14–15, when the Four States Irrigation Council hosts its 2026 Annual Meeting in Northglenn.

The two-day gathering will take place at the Delta Hotel in Northglenn and is open to representatives of ditch and irrigation companies, farmers, engineers, university staff, state and federal officials, and members of the public and the media.

Presentations will examine major water-infrastructure projects affecting the region, along with ongoing challenges facing irrigators as water supplies, regulations, and infrastructure needs continue to evolve. Updates are expected from U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials, the Family Farm Alliance, state water resource agencies, and university experts representing Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Exhibitors will showcase new technologies, services, and tools to improve irrigation efficiency, water measurement, canal operations, dam safety, and on-farm water management—issues with direct implications for agricultural producers and water users in Northern Colorado.

The Annual Meeting banquet will also feature the presentation of the Headgate Awards, honoring individuals who have made lasting contributions to irrigation and water resource development across the Four States region.

Founded in 1952, the Four States Irrigation Council serves as a long-standing forum for collaboration among irrigators, water districts, ditch companies, and public agencies. The organization promotes efficient and responsible use of water resources while balancing agricultural production with environmental and wildlife needs.

Additional information and registration details are available at www.4-states-irrigation.org.

