Northern Colorado’s Home Builders Give Back to Local Children

Non-profit organization Northern, Colorado Home Builders Association Foundation, is holding a NoCo Kids Project Shopping Event this evening, Thursday, December 10, at 5:30 pm at the Wal-Mart located at 250 W. 65th Street in Loveland to give back to the community and donating gifts to children.

The Northern Colorado Home Builders Association Foundation (NoCo HBA Foundation) works to give back to the community by collecting donations from their membership and purchasing gifts and other necessities to donate to children within the community. Volunteers from NoCo HBA will shop for over 300 children purchasing toiletries, clothing, and toys.

Members of NoCo HBA will be making the purchases at Wal-mart tonight, Thursday, December 10, with a group of roughly 20 to 30 volunteers shopping for over 200 children. Additional volunteers from NoCo HBA will be stuffing backpacks with the items purchased next week.

Children who receive these gifts have been identified by Aspire 3D-Loveland Housing Authority, Housing Catalyst-Fort Collins, and Greeley-Weld Housing Authority as children who may not receive Christmas gifts.

For more information regarding the Northern Colorado Home Builders Association, including becoming a member, visit: www.nocohba.com or call 970-686-2798