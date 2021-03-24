Our Climate Future Plan Launched by City of Fort Collins

Fort Collins City Council adopted the Our Climate Future Plan on Monday, March 16 as part of a joint update to the Climate Action Plan, Energy Policy and Road to Zero Waste Plan.

The combined plan came to fruition through collaboration with more than 1,000 members of the Fort Collins Community. The plans three main environmental goals are as follows:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% below 2005 baseline levels by 2030

Provide 100% renewable electricity by 2030 with grid and local sources, and

Achieve zero waste, or 100% landfill diversion, by 2030.

The plan consists of commitment to mitigating climate change utilizing a systems-approach which centers solutions around people and community priorities. The Our Climate Future Plan additionally emphasized a total of thirteen Big Moves that aim to benefit everyone from a carbon neutral, zero waste and renewable Fort Collins.

Each Big Move involves themes involving Better Together, Live Better, Resource Better and Breathe Better and identifies related Next Moves. The plan will begin implementation this year.

Additional details of the Next Moves will be outlines in the companion 2021/2022 Tactical Plan. Members of the community can explore how to make a difference by reviewing the Action Guide.

Achieving the plan’s goals will require the entire community to take action and the partnership of may new and existing leaders. The plan is created to be “evergreen” with intent that the community will partner together and share leadership, improving strategies over time through two-year review and calibration cycles.

For more information regarding Fort Collins’s Our Climate Future Plan, visit: https://ourcity.fcgov.com/ourclimatefuture/