Peak Kia North Donates $100 to Larimer Humane Society for Every New Vehicle Sold in November

Peak Kia North out of Windsor is donating $100 to the Larimer Humane Society for every new vehicle sold during November to provide second chances for homeless, lost, abandoned, and sick animals across Northern Colorado.

The donations come as part of the ‘Driving Second Chances’ campaign, aiming to help animals in need. Peak Kia North services the Fort Collins, Windsor, Greeley, Loveland, Wellington, and Severance communities.

“Supporting our community is incredibly important to the entire team at Peak Kia North, and the Larimer Humane Society is an organization that is near and dear to many of our team members and customers,” said Jeffrey Taylor, General Manager and Owner at Peak Kia North.

The Larimer Humane Society works as an independent non-profit to increase safe and responsible relationships between animals and people. Larimer Humane Society is also the largest animal shelter within Northern Colorado and accepts all animals in need.

“While we’ve been longtime supporters of the Larimer Humane Society, this is the second official year of the ‘Driving Second Chances’ campaign, and we hope to exceed the $4,700 we donated last year by at least three vehicles,” said Jeffrey. “We invite the community to visit the dealership and show support for an organization that does so much for Northern Colorado,” Jeffrey said.

For more information regarding Peak Kia North, visit www.peakkianorth.com or for more information on the Larimer Humane Society, visit: www.larimerhumane.org