Peak Kia North Donates $3000 to Project Self-Sufficiency

Peak Kia North in Windsor, has announced a monetary contribution totaling $3,020.00 to Project Self-Sufficiency in support of single-parent families in Larimer County.

The donation is a result of a recent initiative launched by the company in collaboration with its sales team president, Kerry Kennicut, who pledged to provide $20 for every new vehicle he sold during the month of March. As a company, Peak Kia North committed to matching $100 per sale to add to the overall contribution.

Project Self-Sufficiency partners with single parents on their journey to achieve a rewarding education and develop a career that matters and helps them achieve self-sufficiency for themselves and their families. The organization will use the donation from Peak Kia North at its discretion to support education scholarships, rent assistance, childcare scholarships, transportation, and more.

Project Self-Sufficiency serves approximately 160 low-income families each year. The programs provided by Project Self-Sufficiency supports families who earn below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level. When entering the Project Self-Sufficiency program, 56.82% of participants are homeless.

“Support from our community partners is what makes it possible for us to remove barriers for single parents and helps to create a stronger tomorrow for Larimer County,” said Tracy Mead, executive director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “We’re thankful for this significant donation from Peak Kia North to benefit families in need with resources like childcare, housing, mental health support, transportation, and more.”

For more information about Project Self-Sufficiency, visit bringthepower.org. For more information about Peak Kia North, visit peakkianorth.com or peakkianorth.com/inventory to browse inventory.

About Project Self-Sufficiency

By providing access to education and career development, the Project Self-Sufficiency strengthens the self-power necessary for single parents to push through barriers in order for them to live a completely different kind of life. Barriers such as affordable housing, mental health services, access to quality childcare, reliable transportation, and other challenging circumstances require creative intervention and intensive, personalized advising found at Project Self-Sufficiency. To learn more, visit www.bringthepower.org. For questions, please call 970.407.0305 or email info@bringthepower.org.

About Peak Kia North

Peak Kia North is a certified Kia dealer located in Windsor, Colorado, servicing Fort Collins, Windsor, Greeley, Loveland, Wellington, and Severance communities across Northern Colorado. Specializing in new and pre-owned auto sales, Peak Kia North is devoted to helping and serving customers to the best of its ability by offering the highest quality sales and service for peak performance needs. For more information about Peak Kia North, visit www.peakkianorth.com or www.peakkianorth.com/inventory to browse inventory.