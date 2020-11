Permission Needed from Landowners to Repair Suppression Work from Fires

Residents who had suppression work done on land, such as dozer or hand lines due to the Cameron Peak Fire, need to give the county permission to come back and repair work on these areas.

Firefighters went onto many private properties and engaged in suppression work to stop the fire’s progress while the Cameron Peak Fire was burning to stop the fire’s progress. This usually involved digging lines by hand and sometimes with heavy machinery.

The County now needs permission to go back on private property to repair the suppression work that occurred earlier now that the fire danger has subsided. Private property owners need to sign an agreement for that work if they would like dozer and hand line repairs done on their property.

Teams have a total of seven days to complete suppression repair work. Suppression repair work is different from the land rehabilitation work as land rehabilitation work will come later when funding and programs are available and with landowners’ permission.

A few properties where suppression work was done is as follows:

For more information regarding suppression repair work, visit: https://www.larimer.org/wildfire-resources#tab8