Poudre Libraries Reopen for In-Person Services

All three Poudre River Public Libraries will re-open on Monday, January 25, with limited capacity to allow for in-person browsing in addition to other select services.

The libraries will be operating with modified hours, with curbside pickup services available at specific times each day. Face coverings will be required for everyone ages two and up.

The libraries will also continue to follow state and local health department guidelines requiring face masks, observing physical distancing, limiting capacity, and other health and safety protocols. Library visitors will be limited to 30-minute visits.

Those who prefer to access the Library from the comfort of their own home can continue to reach the library’s digital collection and online resource databases 24 hours, seven days a week using a Digital device or PC with the internet.