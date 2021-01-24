Poudre Libraries Reopen for In-Person Services

All three Poudre River Public Libraries will re-open on Monday, January 25, with limited capacity to allow for in-person browsing in addition to other select services.
The libraries will be operating with modified hours, with curbside pickup services available at specific times each day. Face coverings will be required for everyone ages two and up.
The libraries will also continue to follow state and local health department guidelines requiring face masks, observing physical distancing, limiting capacity, and other health and safety protocols. Library visitors will be limited to 30-minute visits.
Those who prefer to access the Library from the comfort of their own home can continue to reach the library’s digital collection and online resource databases 24 hours, seven days a week using a Digital device or PC with the internet.
Services available at the libraries are as follows:
- Check out books, DVDs, Gadgets & Things, and other materials
- Pick up and check out holds
- Search the online catalog
- Get a library card
- Get assistance from staff
- Use public computers (up to 30 minutes once per day at Old Town and Harmony Libraries only)
- Use self-service photocopying, scanning, and faxing
- Use our Curbside Pickup Service during curbside hours
- Use our Printing Request & Pickup Service
- Use the restrooms
For more information regarding Poudre River Public Library District, visit: https://www.poudrelibraries.org or call 970-221-6740.
