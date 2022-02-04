Poudre River Public Library District Seeks New Board of Trustee Members

Applications Accepted Online and in Person Through February 25

Poudre River Public Library District is seeking motivated and engaged board members who want to make a meaningful impact by serving on its Board of Trustees. The seven-member volunteer Library Board is responsible for governing the district, including guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget.

Applications opened on February 1, 2022. The deadline to submit an application online or in-person is noon on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Library Trustees are advocates for the public library and its fundamental tenets including intellectual freedom, the right to read, privacy and confidentiality, and free and equal access. Trustees are committed to providing exceptional library service for a growing and changing community.

Fort Collins City Councilmembers and the Larimer County Board of Commissioners will review Library Board applications to fill two vacancies for 4-year terms. The Board of Trustees plans to have the new members seated for the April 11, 2022 board meeting.

How to Apply

Community members who are interested in applying for one of the two openings can complete an online application; download and print a paper copy; or pick up a printed application at the library. Applications may be subject to the Colorado Open Records Act and should not be considered confidential.

To apply online or download an application, visit poudrelibraries.org.

Printed applications can be picked up and returned at any Poudre River Public Library District location during open hours:

Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Ave., Suite 200

Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St.

Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St.

Webster House Administration Center, 301 E. Olive St.

Applicants must have a willingness to commit time and energy to the work of the District and the Board. In order to qualify for a Board of Trustees position:

Be a resident within the Library District’s legal service boundary areas.

Be at least 18 years of age.

Agree to attend monthly board meetings (in person or virtual)

Agree to attend an annual board strategic planning meeting

Additional information on the Library District and the role of a Library Trustee is available at PoudreLibraries.org/board.

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 207,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins, the District is dedicated to meeting diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of the growing area which it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.