Public Help Sought Out to Locate Second Suspect in Robbery and Attempted Murder

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigators ask the public to help locate a second suspect connected to an armed robbery that took place on Saturday, January 23 at 1:31 am at the 7-11 gas station located at 200 North Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins.
Patrol deputies responded to the scene and contacted a 23-year-old male clerk who said he had been shot while chasing one of the suspects. The clerk reported that he was stocking items when the two males entered.
Both of the males wore clothing and masks that covered the majority of their features, with one male grabbing a carton of beer and both suspects fleeing the store while the clerk chased them. The clerk was shot by one of the suspects in the parking lot, but the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators responded to the scene that night and worked through the weekend to develop leads that led to the arrest of one of the suspects. The LCSO investigators and the Fort Collins Police Services SWAT team arrested a 16-year old Christian Lee Burley of Fort Collins on Sunday, January 24, at 1 am in the 100 block of Briarwood Road.
Christian was charged with the following offenses: 18-3-102(1) (A) Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder – Class 2 Felony, 18-3-202 (1)(A) Assault in the First Degree – Class 3 Felony, 18-3-302(1)(A) Aggravated Robbery – Class 3 Felony, 18-12-108(1) Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender – Class 5 Felony, and 18-12-108 (1)(A) Possession of Handgun by Juvenile – Class 2 Misdemeanor.
Christian is currently being held at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley. Investigators are still pursuing leads to identify the second suspect involved, described by the 7-11 clerk as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 17 years old, about 5’06”, 120 – 140 pounds, and brown eyes.
The second suspect was wearing a black cloth mask over his face, a black hoodie, black Adidas track pants or shorts with white vertical lines on the legs, black, white, and silver Nike tennis shoes, and a black backpack with white or silver trim. The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
For more information regarding this incident, including to report information on the whereabouts of the second suspect, call Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162 or visit: https://www.larimer.org/sheriff
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Pierogies and Beermosas at Sparge! / Jan 30, 9am
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment