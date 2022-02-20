Put Your Wheels in Motion

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, is looking for additional volunteers to transport Veterans to medical appointments, VA meetings, or other necessary errands.

Qualified Listeners is also asking for volunteers with a pickup truck to assist in moving mobility devices, furniture, and other larger items to Veterans in need. This would be scheduled on an as-needed basis and mileage would be reimbursed.

Your availability, your schedule, your territory, your way to give back.

If you have some extra time to have a huge impact in helping Veterans, they would like to talk to you. Call 720-600-0860 or email Resource@QualifiedListeners.org, or visit the website at QualifiedListeners.org.