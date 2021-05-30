Recreate Responsibly this Summer, for Outdoor’s Sake

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department of Natural Resources

With visitation to Front Range trails expected to increase over the next several weeks, a group of eight federal, state, and local Colorado land managers remind visitors to recreate responsibly on area public lands. Playing outdoors is an important way of life for all Coloradans. Public land agencies need everyone’s cooperation to help them sustain enjoyable outdoor experiences and preserve natural areas for future generations.

Public land agencies along Colorado’s Front Range remind visitors to “know before you go,” plan ahead and remember several essential responsible recreation guidelines over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer, including:

Enjoy and protect shared public lands . With visitation continuing to increase, the agencies remind visitors to do their part to help protect land, wildlife, water, and plants. Numerous small disturbances can quickly harm sensitive natural resources and have a lasting impact on shared public lands. Remember to “Leave No Trace” and be prepared to pack out all trash and dog waste when receptacles aren’t available.

Be courteous and inclusive . People visit trails and public lands for many reasons, including emotional and physical well-being and spending time with friends and family members. Visitors of all identities and abilities deserve respect and courtesy while recreating outdoors.

Plan ahead and know your limits . Local public land agencies continue to see sustained high numbers of rescues. Don’t take unnecessary risks. Look at the weather forecast and trailhead information. Visit public lands with a friend or a family member. Tell people where you’re going and when you plan on returning. Make sure to bring food and water. Wear appropriate clothing and shoes for cold, wet, or changing weather conditions.

Don’t park illegally at full trailheads and follow all rules and regulations . Have an alternate plan in case the parking lot is full. Parks and trails are generally less crowded on weekdays. Trailhead parking lots are often full early in the morning on weekends. Take shuttles to popular recreation areas, if available. Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines. Rangers will issue tickets for illegally parked vehicles.

Stay on trail and walk through mud . If you need to step off-trail to let others pass, avoid stepping on vegetation. Step back on trail immediately after people pass you. Please don’t travel off trail. Help protect sensitive wildlife habitats by staying out of wildlife closure areas.

Continue to follow all public health guidance and requirements . Stay home if you are sick. Remember to “keep the space in open space” by maintaining 6 feet of distance from people not in your household.

The group of public land agencies who participated in this joint release reminds residents to access their websites to view critical advisories and trail maps BEFORE planning visits to public lands:

Visitors can also download the following trail apps developed with support from the State of Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO):

Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX), available for free in the Apple and Google stores.

Boulder Area Trails App, available for free in the Apple and Google stores.