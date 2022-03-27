Red Cross to Honor Fort Collins Resident and Hockey Association 

The Manager of the Fort Collins Pond Hockey Association Awarded the Blood Saves Lives Hero of the Year Award

David Beichly, the Fort Collins Pond Hockey Association Manager, was inspired to host a mobile blood drive when Dennis Borland, a member, was critically injured.

For his heroic and lifesaving actions, David Beichly has received the 2022 Blood Saves Lives Hero of the Year Award at the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée.

In addition to holding the blood drive inspired by Dennis Borland, the Fort Collins Pond Hockey Association is focused on charitable giving while building the hockey community within Northern Colorado.

While the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming does not collect blood, they provide blood to 11 hospitals in Colorado, including Denver Health, Swedish and the University of Colorado Hospital. Nationally, the Red Cross collects, processes, and distributes about 40 percent of our nation’s blood supply. The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

The Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée celebrates the Red Cross spirit as exemplified in lifesaving heroes in Colorado and Wyoming.

American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming

Learn about the Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée at redcross.org.

Learn more about the Fort Collins Pond Hockey Association; visit nocopondhockey.org.

