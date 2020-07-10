Seat Belt Campaign to Coincide with Click It or Ticket Enforcement

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin a weeklong Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period statewide beginning Saturday, July 12 to encourage drivers to buckle up.

Alongside the launch of the summer enforcement period is the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) new seat belt safety campaign called Common Bond. The goal of the campaign is to encourage Coloradans to come together and practice safety on the roads together.

“Drivers and passengers wearing seat belts are much more likely to survive a crash,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies will help enforce the weeklong period with the campaign featuring on billboards, posters, bus tails, social media, and radio public service announcements.

The state’s seat belt use rate currently sits just below the national average of 90 percent at 88 percent. Over the course of last year’s statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement period, 775 unrestrained drivers and passengers were issued citations for not wearing seat belts.

“The reality is 52% of collisions occur within a 5-mile radius from home and 69% occur within a 10-mile radius of home,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the CSP. “We hope every citation issued is a reminder to always buckle up every time you enter a vehicle,” Matthew said.

For more information, visit: https://www.codot.gov/news/2020/july-2020/seatbeltcampaign-news