Signal Pole Improvements to Begin Along Northern Front Range in January

The Colorado Department of Transportation will start work on three signal pole projects in early January across Northeastern Colorado to remove and replace signal head backplates and visors and replace other infrastructure required for signalization.

Two of the projects will focus solely on removing and replacing signal head backplates and visors while the third project located in Weld County will work on replacing signal poles for two traffic signals. Signal backplates are utilized to expand the visibility of the signal through a consistent and controlled background of the signal.

This ultimately aids in improving the safety of the intersection where the signal is located at. The removal and installation of signal poles, mast arms, controller cabinets, fiber infrastructure, cameras and other infrastructure needed for the signalization will work to provide safer intersections for motorists and pedestrians by ensuring the reliability of the devices.

A majority of the work will take place Monday through Friday for all three of the projects. There will be some single lane closures on the signal backplate update projects while work is being done so that traffic will have minimal impacts.

Some travel impacts throughout the construction site on the intersection signal pole removal and replacement project should be expected. These projects are all located at several locations throughout the Front Range.

Towns in Counties that will experience updates are as follows:

Boulder County

Kit Carson County

Larimer County

Lincoln County

For more information regarding the three signal pole projects, visit: https://www.codot.gov/projects