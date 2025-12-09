Snowstang Returns for Winter Travel as Northern Colorado Heads to the Slopes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT bus service offers affordable, low-stress weekend trips to major ski resorts

Snowstang, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s seasonal ski-bus service, resumes this weekend—bringing an affordable, traffic-free option for Northern Colorado skiers and snowboarders headed to some of the state’s most popular mountain destinations.

Snowstang runs every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday through early May 2026, offering round-trip service to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, and the Town and Resort of Breckenridge. Service begins Saturday, Dec. 13, with Copper Mountain service starting one week later on Dec. 20. Tickets and route details are available at:

https://www.ridesnowstang.com

For Northern Colorado residents navigating winter traffic on I-25 and I-70, Snowstang offers a direct, no-parking-required ride from Denver Union Station, RTD’s Federal Center Station, and the Wooly Mammoth Park-n-Ride (near Red Rocks). Round-trip fares are $25, with discounts for seniors, people with disabilities, and children.

CDOT leaders say the service—now in its sixth year—has become a key tool in reducing congestion, improving air quality, and making winter travel safer statewide.

“Snowstang is an affordable, convenient way for people to hit the slopes without the inconvenience of dealing with traffic or weather,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Passengers get dropped off right by the ski lifts.”

More than 32,000 riders have used Snowstang since its 2019 launch. Each 51-seat coach includes Wi-Fi, climate control, restrooms, luggage storage, and onboard outlets.

A 25% December ticket discount (promo code SNOW25) is available for trips on Dec. 13–14 and Dec. 20–21.

Upcoming Highlights for Snowstang Riders

• Arapahoe Basin (Weekends): Discounted lift tickets available through the Snowstang portal.

• Loveland Ski Area (Weekends): Round-trip bus plus adult lift ticket for $134.

• Copper Mountain (Begins Dec. 20): Same-day service for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix—free for spectators.

• Town of Breckenridge (Dec. 20): Snowstang riders can enjoy Ullr Fest celebrations, with prizes and giveaways at Breckenridge Station.

Photos, b-roll, and resort information: https://bit.ly/SnowstangMediaKit

General travel resources: COtrip.org and the COtrip mobile app.

Call to Action

For schedules, tickets, and discounts, visit https://www.ridesnowstang.com.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation