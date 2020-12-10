Taco John’s to Support Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County

Taco John’s is donating a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchased to the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County now through Sunday, December 27, across Northern Colorado to support the Club’s mission of enabling young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Participating Taco John’s locations that are donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County include Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and Windsor. Guests who do not purchase Nachos Navidad are still encouraged to donate any amount of their choosing to the Boys and Girls Club.

Nachos Navidad consists of red and green tortilla chips with Taco John’s traditional Super Nachos, house-made cooked tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, 100 percent American beef, and refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream.

One hundred percent of all donations given will go directly to the organization and their work in continuing to provide programs and leadership classes that positively impact the lives of youth within the communities.

For more information regarding Taco John’s, visit: tacojohns.com or to learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, visit: https://www.begreatlarimer.org/about-us