The Group Real Estate Delivers Holiday Meals to Seniors for Catholic Charities of Larimer County

Team members from The Group Real Estate delivered holiday meals to homebound seniors across Fort Collins and Loveland for Catholic Charities of Larimer County to make a difference.

A total of 17 team members volunteered to deliver the holiday meals on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24. The meals were made in Catholic Charities of Larimer County’s hospitality kitchen supplied with food donations from the Food Bank for Larimer County.

“Living under a pandemic made it difficult to find volunteers to serve this much-needed task,” said Regional Director of Catholic Charities, Joseph Domko. “Once word reached to The Group Real Estate, they immediately gathered 17 volunteers within 12 hours. We are incredibly grateful for their efforts,” Joseph said.

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado also helped with a $10,000 grant which was utilized to provide grocery items for the homebound senior clients. Catholic Charities has advocated for the community’s most vulnerable and marginalized members for the past 33 years.

The regional office in Larimer County serves residents in Fort Collins, Loveland and the surrounding areas. The office provides emergency utility assistance, year-round shelter programs, senior care services, Gabriel House maternity support and a hospitality kitchen.

“There are so many people who cannot make it out of their homes to find food,” said Broker Associate/Partner of The Group, John Hanrahan. “It’s a small effort to bring the food to them and provide some holiday cheer at the same time,” John said.

For more information regarding volunteering or donating, call Bethany Bray at 970-616-8626 or email Bbray@ccdenver.org