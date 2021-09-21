The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo is Back at the Ranch Events Complex 

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals, one of the largest rodeo events in the region, is racing back to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. This two-day rodeo will begin Friday, October 22, and run through Saturday, October 23 at the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena with performances beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals puts the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event from throughout the year against each other. The events include Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, and All-around Rodeo.

The 2021 Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo Specialty Act and Rodeo Clown will be Gizmo McCracken. He became a member of the PRCA in 1992 and since that time his list of accomplishments has grown beyond belief. With working 18 PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeos in 9 of the 12 circuits, Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and being nominated for multiple Clown of the Year and Barrel Man of the year awards, Gizmo takes pride in the fact that his humor is good, clean, family-style comedy. You won’t want to miss the Best Comedy Entertainer that this sport has to offer!

Returning for the 2021 Mountain States Circuit Finals is the ever-popular Saturday evening Cowboy Trick-or-Treat. On Saturday, October 23 at 6 p.m., put on your best costume and join us for Cowboy Trick-or-Treat where you can meet the Mountain States Circuit Finals Cowboys and Cowgirls, while showing off your costume. Children ages 2-12 dressed in a costume will be eligible to enter the costume contest prior to the rodeo performance. A ticket for Saturday’s performance is required for entry.

Rodeo Performance Schedule

Friday, October 22

7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Free After Party 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Free After Party 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ticket options include Individual Performance General Admissions and VIP. Individual Performance General Admission tickets to the event start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12. A limited number of VIP tickets are available each night and include a padded seat, dinner in the cowboy hospitality room, and a rodeo program for $45 for adults and $30 for kids. You can also watch each performance on the Cowboy Channel App.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.treventscomplex.com or in-person at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office inside the Budweiser Events Center. Groups of 10 or more save on tickets; call 970-619-4122 for more information.

For more information on the 2021 Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex, visit us online at www.treventscomplex.com.

