Things to Do: Getting through the Final Push of Winter

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

I don’t know about you, but this time of year has me itching for adventure and warm outdoor spaces. So, as we slowly creep closer to Spring, here are some ideas for adventurous things you can do this time of year.

Take a day trip through our state’s history. Load up the vehicle and head to one of Colorado’s many historic mining towns. There is fascinating history to learn about and see, and these communities have cute downtowns with restaurants and shopping. Within a day’s drive, several examples include Victor, Cripple Creek, Central City, Leadville, Georgetown, or Idaho Springs. In addition, there are smaller mountain communities close to home that also have a fun history, like West of Lyons or up the canyons. Take a look at a map, plan a route, and make a day of it.

Take a trip to Denver to check out the Denver History Museum, the Van Gogh Exhibit, Meow Wolf, or Denver Botanical Gardens. There are loads of things to learn and experience for all ages and interest levels, and you are guaranteed to find more worthy of a return visit.

Check out our New Scene Calendar and see where events fit into your calendar. Invite your friends and plan to attend a new event or an old favorite. It is refreshing attending community events after the last couple of years’ worth of cancelations.

Plan a vacation. Even if it isn’t happening immediately, vacations are a lot of fun to plan for. You can sign up to be on email lists (like Travel Zoo or Great Value Vacations) where deals on trip packages make it easy to say ‘yes.’ While travel may still be challenging to some locations, there are a lot of countries that have opened back up to travelers. There are also tons of places to visit within the United States. So make a list and start planning!

Get outside when you can. Whether going for a walk, hike, bike ride, snowshoe, or ski, there are plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors in the winter. Hiking and snowshoeing are great winter activities, and Red Feather Lakes, Poudre Canyon, Lory State Park, Devils Backbone, Poudre Trail, Rocky Mountain National Park, Pawnee Grasslands, and Horsetooth Mountain, to name a few, all have trails for all seasons. Apps like COTREX and Alltrails show where the trails are.

When you can’t get outside, think about inside things you can do that include socializing. Go bowling, play indoor mini-golf, throw axes, play Bingo or do crafts at a brewery, Rock Climbing, Trampoline jumping, catch a movie, visit the library or Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. There are a lot of fun indoor activities in Fort Collins.

Can you work remotely? Consider working remotely from a remote location. This author is typing this article from her camper, parked in the desert in Lake Mead National Park. This is a great time to visit the southern states, from desert to ocean shores. Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, and California, the options are endless. Whatever your preferred mode of travel, take it! You can get internet through the hotspot on a cellphone or tablet or in a hotel room.

March brings longer daylight hours, hope for warmer days to come, and spring break. Summer events and Adventures will be right around the next corner. We are almost through another winter in Colorado.