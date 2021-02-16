Timnath Town Council Updates

The Timnath Town Council met on Tuesday, February 9 to approve ordinances, funding for construction contracts, and much more to benefit the town.

Town Council approved an ordinance that codifies the requirements agreed on in the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the town and Poudre School District R-1 (PSD) presented and approved at the Council meeting on Tuesday, January 26. The town will start collecting funds based on PSD’s methodology and will remit these funds to PSD.

Town Council also approved funding for various contracts related to the construction phase of the Buss Grove Improvements Project. This project is part of the town’s 2021 Capital Improvement Plan which has a budget of $5M.

The project will work to widen a portion of Buss Grove Parkway from the Fort Collins Loveland Water District tank access road to Latham Parkway. Additional improvements will consist of left turn lanes at intersections, bike lanes in both directions, a sidewalk along the south side from Latham Parkway to Biden’s Gate and the purchase of important rights-of-way and easements.

Town Council additionally approved a special events contract for 2021 with Callie Hoppe doing business as Overlord Creations. The town decided for this year to move away from contracting with a firm to a model where the town contacts with individuals which will allow for more direct oversight of event expenses, more potential income from sponsors, more flexibility to maximize Human Resources and more direct accountability.

Town Council approved an employment agreement with Lori Graham-West following a national search for the new town attorney position. Lori will work to provide general legal services to the town and the Timnath Development Authority. Her employment will start no later than Monday, March 15.

Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey also provided a presentation regarding property taxes and how they are calculated and distributed. The treasury is responsible for collecting property taxes, the safe investing of those taxes and the accurate and timely disbursement to all lawful taxing authorities within Larimer County.

For more information regarding the Timnath Town Council, visit: https://timnath.org/government/mayor-and-town-council/