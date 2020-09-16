Timnath Town Council Updates, 9/8/20 Meeting

Timnath Ranch Rezoning Ordinance and Sketch Plan Amendment

Council tabled the Timnath Ranch Rezoning Ordinance and the Timnath Ranch Sketch Plan Amendment. This decision will give the staff and the developer additional time to review and address the council and community’s concerns raised during the meeting and to refine aspects of the project plan. The ordinance and sketch plan amendment will come back before Council at a future meeting, on or before November 10, 2020.

Municipal Code Amendment Delegating Revisions of Right-Of-Way Permit Fees to the Town Manager

Council approved an ordinance delegating administrative authority to the town manager for the revision of right-of-way permit fees. Right-of-way permits are required for anyone seeking to do work within the town’s right-of-way areas. Currently, fees are set in the town’s municipal code and require an ordinance to update or modify the fee structure. This has resulted in the fees not being changed or adjusted in over ten years. The fees have not kept up with the cost to administer the program or the impact on the town’s infrastructure. This update allows the Town to recoup the cost of administering these permits.