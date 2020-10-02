Transfort Routes 6 and 7 to Resume Service in October

City of Fort Collins transit agency Transfort will resume its service on bus routes 6 and 7 beginning Monday, October 5 to provide transportation to members of the community.

Transfort’s routes 6 and 7 were suspended back in April along with other service suspensions. Route 6 takes commuters from the Colorado State University (CSU) Transit Center to Swallow Station through Mulberry Street and Taft Hill Road while Route 7 runs from the CSU Transit Center to Rigden Farm through Shields Street and Drake Road.

Route 6 will run one time every hour Northbound starting at 6:11 am and ending at 6:37 pm as well as Southbound from 6:45 am to 7:08 pm. Route 7 will run similarly at once per hour Northbound from 6:40 am to 7:03 pm and Southbound from 7:15 am to 7:30 pm.

The service times differ from past schedules, reflecting the reduced service hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Routes that are still suspended include 9, 10, 11, 12, 19, 92, and GOLD.

Transfort has utilized historical ridership data, public outreach and input, operational sustainability, public safety guidelines among other factors to determine the order in which routes have been reinstated. Residents and commuters can schedule a taxi trip to or from a bus stop along suspended routes as well as to or from another linked bus stop or transit center.

The taxi trips currently have no fares associated with them and are available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 8 pm as well as Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm. Taxi trips are required to be scheduled on the same day that the trip will be taken by calling 970-225-4831. Additionally, the call center for taxi rides are open Monday through Friday from 5:30 am to 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

All services through Transfort are fare-free and will continue to be as such under the emergency order signed back in March. All passengers are required to wear facial coverings on all Transfort buses.

For more information regarding Transfort, visit: www.ridetransfort.com