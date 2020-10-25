Transfort Routes 9 and 10 to Resume Services

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, will resume service on bus routes 9 and 10 starting Monday, October 26.

Service on routes 9 and 10 was initially suspended in April along with other service suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Route 9 departs from the Downtown Transit Center to Poudre High School through Vine Drive, Overland Trail and Laporte Avenue while route 10 departs from the Downtown Transit Center to the Colorado State University Transit Center through Laporte Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Route 9 will operate once per hour starting at 6:15 am and ending at 6:38 pm Monday through Saturday. Route 10 will operate once per hour as well, starting at 6:45 am and finishing at 7:08 pm Monday through Saturday.

Transfort is working toward resuming service throughout the entire transit system as some community members rely solely on buses as their primary mode of transportation. Transfort routes 11, 12, 19 and GOLD are still suspended.

All residents have the ability to schedule taxi trips to or from bus stops along a route that is suspended or to and from another linked bus stop or transit center Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm with no fares being associated with these taxi trips at the current time. The taxi trips are required to be scheduled the same day the trip will be taken and are not available on the FLEX route.

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March. Face coverings are required on all Transfort buses.

For more information regarding Transfort, visit: www.ridetransfort.com