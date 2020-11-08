Transfort to Limit Capacity on Buses

Transfort will limit the number of passengers on buses to half of the seated capacity starting Monday, November 9 due to new guidance from the State of Colorado.

The new capacity limits make most Transfort buses including the FLEX service to Boulder will have a maximum capacity of 15 to 20 passengers with MAX service having a slightly larger maximum capacity due to having larger vehicles. The guidance was issued last past week by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and comes due to rising COVID-19 cases within Larimer County and across the state.

Those who use Transfort for rides are encouraged to plan ahead for their trips and avoid travel during peak periods. No additional passengers will be allowed to board once a bus reaches its maximum capacity.

Transfort buses will run “trailer buses” following buses on higher-use routes when possible in order to aid in maintaining service with capacity limits. However, trailer buses will not be provided on FLEX service.

Transfort is strongly encouraging passengers to use transit service for essential travel only with buses on existing services still operating on COVID-19 level schedules. Transfort routes that remain suspended currently are 11, 12, 19 and GOLD.

Face coverings are still required for all passengers riding on all Transfort buses. All Transfort services will continue to be fare-free under an emergency order that was signed back in March.

Residents have the ability to schedule a taxi trip to or from a bus stop along routes that are suspended or to and from another linked bus stop or transit center. No fees are associated with these taxi trips currently with the service being available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm.

For more information regarding Transfort, visit: www.ridetransfort.com or to read the new guidance from the State of Colorado, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/public-transportation