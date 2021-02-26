Tribute in Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the United States Peace Corps

State representative and returning member of the United States Peace Corps Jeni Arndt will offer a tribute on Monday, March 1, at the statehouse to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps’ founding.

The nation launched an effort sixty years ago on Wednesday, March 1, 1961, that would change the way Americans see the world and how the world sees the nation. Next week our nation will pay tribute to over 240,000 men and women who have served in 142 countries worldwide in the United States Peace Corps, with a total of 3,900 Coloradans serving since 1961.

Over 7,000 Americans, including 220 Coloradans, served in Peace Corps a year ago when operations were temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Americans are willing to step up to serve once again as soon as the program restarts to help people help themselves in the spirit of sustainable and responsible development.

The Colorado General Assembly members commend and congratulate the Peace Corps for 60 years of encouraging progress, creating opportunity, and fostering mutual respect and understanding across the globe.

For more information regarding the U.S. Peace Corps, visit https://www.peacecorps.gov.