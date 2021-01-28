U.S. Navy Blue Angels Recent Flight Over Loveland Preparation for Airshow

The United States Navy Blue Angels flew over Loveland on Tuesday, January 19, to prepare for an upcoming airshow.
The airshow will be held in Loveland and feature the Blue Angels’ aerobatics on Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17. The airshow is also part of a 30-city tour to celebrate the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary.
The last time the Blue Angels performed in Loveland was nearly 20 years ago. The show will feature the same jets that flew overhead on Tuesday, January 19, which are new and more powerful, called ‘Super Hornets.’
For more information regarding the Blue Angels’ airshow, visit: https://www.attendstar.com/greatcoloradoairshow or to view videos of the Tuesday, January 19 visit from the Blue Angels, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y5ra7d8u
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Pierogies and Beermosas at Sparge! / Jan 30, 9am
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment