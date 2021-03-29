United Way of Larimer County Announces Four Regional Leaders as New Board Members

United Way of Larimer County Board of Directors are as follows:

Justin G. Davis, Board Chair – Founder/CEO & Managing Director, Impact Financial Strategies

Tracy Oldemeyer, Immediate Past Board Chair – Litigation Attorney & Partner, Cline Williams Wright

Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P

Rob Wagner – Senior Director, Cardiovascular and Critical Care Service Lines, UCHealth

Kelly McBartlett- Real Estate Broker/Partner, The Group Inc. Real Estate

Anne Folk – Vice President of Human Resources, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Denise McFann – Partner, Summit Hard Cider & Perry Co.

Kevin Cory – President, Human Capital Solutions, LLC

Joni Friedman – Outside Consultant, Skillful | Markle Foundation

Molly Ghent – Accountant/CPA, Colorado State University Research Foundation (CSURF)

Mike Hooker – Executive Director of Public Affairs & Communications, Colorado State University

Jeffrey Jackson – DRU Center Manager, Enterprise Holdings

Paul Mueller – Managing Director, Mueller Pye & Associates CPA, LLC.

Lorna Reeves – Private Banker and Consultant, Great Western Bank and Strata Leadership

Wendy Sparks – Chief Operations Officer, Banner Health Northern Colorado

Laura Jo Washle – Broker Associate/Partner, The Group Inc. Real Estate

Lise Youngblade – Dean, College of Health and Human Sciences – Colorado State University Human Development & Family Studies

The United Way of Larimer County has a total of 25 staff members, 40 committee members (volunteer leaders) and 20 Board of Directors. The United Way of Larimer County invested $4.5 million into the community in 2019 to 2020 through donations, donor designations, grants and programming.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tina, Yolanda, María, and Linda to our Board of Directors,” said Justin Davis, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We are grateful to our current Board members who are dedicated champions for United Way’s work,” Justin said.

For more information regarding United Way of Larimer County, visit: https://www.uwaylc.org