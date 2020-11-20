Update from Timnath Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 10

The Timnath Town Council held a meeting on Tuesday, November 10, discussing the Timnath Ranch Rezoning and Sketch Plan Amendment, presented the 2021 draft budget presentation, and a resolution directing staff to proceed with a site for a police department facility.

The Council approved the Timnath Ranch Rezoning Ordinance as well as the Timnath Ranch Sketch Plan Amendment. These agenda items were originally tabled at the Council meeting held on Tuesday, September 8, to allow staff and the developer extra time to review and address concerns by the council and the community.

Town staff also provided an overview of the town’s 2021 proposed budget and the Timnath Development Authority’s budget. Council approved a resolution that directs staff to move forward with plans for a new police building at the Fewell Site.

The site is approximately 4.2 acres and is located south of Harmony Road, north of Timnath Trail Drive, and west of the existing access.

For more information regarding updates regarding the resident budget works session, visit: https://timnath.org/updates/resident-budget-work-session/