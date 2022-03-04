USDA Forest Service Announces Hiring Event

The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of foresters and forestry technicians across the nation. Forester jobs are open from February 25, through March 10. Forestry technician jobs are open from March 11, through March 21. Jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, and across the country.

Job listings and a job location map are available. Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates and duty locations vary.

To learn more about career opportunities, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs. You will also find helpful hiring tips and resources and information about benefits.

Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Their mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.