Utility Work to Close Section of Lemay Avenue

January 11, 2021
Photo by Caleb Oquendo from Pexels

A section of Lemay Avenue north of Vine Drive in Fort Collins will close starting Wednesday, January 13 through Friday, January 15 for utility work to take place.

The closure will take place from Vine Drive north to Conifer Street. The work that will be underway is in preparation for a development within the area.

The contractor for the project causing this closure is GLH Construction. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained and through traffic is encouraged to plan alternate routes.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins Utilities, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/utilities/

